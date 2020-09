You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship



Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:50 Published 5 days ago Will Tiger break 70 in Round 2 today?



Tiger Woods is in the hunt at the PGA after going 68 in Round 1. Cousin Sal predicts Tiger Woods will go over the total in Round 2 today. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship



Tiger Woods is confident he can win a 16th major title in the US PGAChampionship, despite heading into the event with just four competitive roundsunder his belt since mid-February. “Of course,”.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this