Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

CBS 2 Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old Black man who was shot several times by police in Wisconsin, is now paralyzed, family attorney Benjamin Crump said Tuesday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting

Family Says Jacob Blake Paralyzed From Shooting 01:57

 A second day of peaceful protests gave way to clashes and destruction at night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The unrest follows Sunday's police shooting of a black man, who is now said to be paralyzed from the waist down. CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports.

