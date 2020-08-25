Jacob Blake Paralyzed After He Was Shot By Wisconsin Police, Family Attorney Says

Some Call Kenosha's Uptown Neighborhood A 'War Zone' After Unrest
People living in Kenosha woke up to a second day of destruction Tuesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
Family Demands Justice For Jacob Blake
Blake, a father of six, is now paralyzed after being shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Bucks players have Jacob Blake on their minds as playoffs continue
As the Bucks try to compete for a title, they continue to think about the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.
Jocelyn Dee 💛 💛 RT @TheLeadCNN: “They shot my son seven times, seven times. Like he didn’t matter, but my son matters,” Jacob Blake’s father says. Blake’s… 8 seconds ago
CCBrbza RT @CTVNews: "When you say the name Jacob Blake, make sure you say father, make sure you say cousin, make sure you say son": The sister of… 12 seconds ago
Babar Ahmed Khan (KHI, PAK) RT @KhaledBeydoun: Watch: Jacob Blake grew up in a Muslim household. Here, his father reads the opening chapter from the Holy Qur'an - al-F… 21 seconds ago
redaktion The father of a 29-year-old #JacobBlake says his son is paralyzed from the waist down. https://t.co/U53Alq1aUa 52 seconds ago
The Unwanted RT @thedailybeast: Jacob Blake is paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers last week and docto… 58 seconds ago
Angela RT @ABCNewsLive: "They shot my son seven times...like he didn't matter. But my son matters," Jacob Blake Sr. says in emotional remarks at a… 1 minute ago
denice RT @Numbers28: Jacob Blake, is paralyzed from the waist down, after being shot 7 times in the back, while trying to enter his car by a Keno… 1 minute ago
Neddie RT @therecount: Three months after Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, Kenosha police paralyzed Jacob Blake after shooting him seven ti… 2 minutes ago