Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California ski resort changing name, citing slur

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
California's popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word "squaw" is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. (Aug. 25)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Owners Decide To Drop ‘Squaw’ From Popular Sierra Ski Resort Name

Owners Decide To Drop ‘Squaw’ From Popular Sierra Ski Resort Name 00:24

 California's popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word "squaw" is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. Katie Johnston reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Squaw Valley, Placer County, California Squaw Valley, Placer County, California Unincorporated community in California, United States


California California State in the western United States

In CA: Another heat wave on the way as hundreds of California wildfires continue to burn

 Ancient redwoods survive, another heat wave is on the way and scores of parks temporarily closed
 
USATODAY.com

California lacks inmate firefighters due to COVID prison releases

 Identifiable by their orange jumpsuits, prison inmates have long worked to fight wildfires in California. But now, The New York Times reports the firefighting..
CBS News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Charged With Multiple Felonies Over Alleged Stabbing

 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son has been hit with several felonies stemming from his alleged knife attack on a neighbor in June ... and now he's facing nearly 10 years..
TMZ.com

Cute Preschooler Shows What Back-to-School Looks Like for Kids During Pandemic

 Young children everywhere are returning to schools despite ongoing COVID-19 challenges, and here's a glimpse of what it looks like ... adorable, but concerning...
TMZ.com

Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

Scheduled federal execution of Navajo man raises sovereignty concerns

 The scheduled execution of the only Native American man on federal death row is highlighting the Navajo Nation's struggle for sovereignty.
USATODAY.com

Washington dropped its racist nickname, but it's still used at nearly 100 middle schools, high schools

 National Congress of American Indians examined K-12 schools with Native American mascots, nicknames and found 98 still use the racial slur.
USATODAY.com

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden, running mate Harris extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to Indians

 It is to be noted that Kamala Harris' Indian heritage has dominated headlines in India.
DNA

Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint

 Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses or face paint that "appropriates American Indian cultures" at their home stadium.
BBC News

1960 Winter Olympics 1960 Winter Olympics 8th edition of Winter Olympics, held in Squaw Valley (United States) in 1960

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Ski Resort Eyes Name Change Over Derogatory Term [Video]

California Ski Resort Eyes Name Change Over Derogatory Term

California’s popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort is considering changing its name to remove the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women — amid a national reckoning over racial..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

momma_problem

Momma Problems RT @nativenews_net: Kansas City Chiefs Bans Fans from Wearing Headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium | Currents https://t.co/C1KnUjFxrz 1 minute ago

nativenews_net

Native News Online Kansas City Chiefs Bans Fans from Wearing Headdresses at Arrowhead Stadium | Currents https://t.co/C1KnUjFxrz 1 minute ago

natty4bumpo

Chuck Hamilton #WearAFuckingMask Link: https://t.co/S3hizmuslg 3 hours ago

SDGIANT25

James @49ers Is there a different strain of virus in KC? Maybe Orlando where Universal Studios has been open for months w… https://t.co/pVijhh9xKM 4 hours ago

Elsenor81

Dan Gerber @Illinois_Alma alum who used to support Chief Illiniwek before growing up & recognizing it was racist. Moved to Kan… https://t.co/jCY31EflXB 5 hours ago

BradenCarmen

Braden Carmen This means the earliest Bills fans could attend a game in Orchard Park this season would be Thursday, October 15 ag… https://t.co/MnT4bzImvT 5 hours ago

goldmctNFL

Charles Goldman #Chiefs slated to be only team in AFC West seating fans to begin season https://t.co/h9Wk1QM2a8 6 hours ago

TheChiefsWire

Chiefs Wire #Chiefs slated to be only team in AFC West seating fans to begin season https://t.co/FW8Kbk3PlO 6 hours ago