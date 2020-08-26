|
California ski resort changing name, citing slur
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
California's popular Squaw Valley Ski Resort will change its name because the word "squaw" is a derogatory term for Native American women, officials announced Tuesday. The site was the scene of the 1960 Winter Olympics. (Aug. 25)
|
|
|
Squaw Valley, Placer County, California Unincorporated community in California, United States
California State in the western United States
Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)
1960 Winter Olympics 8th edition of Winter Olympics, held in Squaw Valley (United States) in 1960
