Breonna Taylor: 'Massive demonstration' in Louisville led to 64 arrests

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Following four-days of events meant to draw attention to Breonna Taylor's case a 'massive protest' led to many arrests.
 
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartment

 A report written by Louisville police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor sheds more light on why they chose to forcibly enter her apartment.
USATODAY.com

'Massive demonstration' planned in Louisville over death of Breonna Taylor

 Until Freedom is planning a "massive demonstration" throughout Louisville on Tuesday over the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Breonna Taylor: 'Massive demonstration' in Louisville led to 64 arrests

 Following four-days of events meant to draw attention to Breonna Taylor's case a 'massive protest' led to many arrests.  
