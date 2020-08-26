Phil Mickelson goes low, extends lead in PGA Tour Champions debut
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () RIDGEDALE, Mo. -- The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.
The course had been a regular stop on the PGA Tour Champions since 2001, hosting the 3M Championship through 2018. With that event's conclusion, TPC Twin Cities undertook renovations to prepare itself..