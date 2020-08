You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'



Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 19 minutes ago

Tweets about this michellelsthope RT @GMA: Eric Trump closed his #RNC2020 speech with a message "directly" to his father: "I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop… 10 seconds ago Beth Neale RT @RedNationRising: “I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic” -Eric Trump 2 minutes ago Ruslan RT @QuickTake: "I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic," says Eric Trump speaking directly to his… 2 minutes ago