Tiffany Trump makes pitch for father Donald
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Newly minted Georgetown Law school graduate, Tiffany Trump, took to center stage at the Republican National Convention Tuesday evening to make a pitch for a second term for her father, Donald Trump. (Aug. 25)
