Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiffany Trump makes pitch for father Donald

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Newly minted Georgetown Law school graduate, Tiffany Trump, took to center stage at the Republican National Convention Tuesday evening to make a pitch for a second term for her father, Donald Trump. (Aug. 25)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp'

Trump Jr. calls Biden 'Loch Ness Monster of the swamp' 02:15

 In his address at the RNC on Monday, Donald Trump Jr. slammed his father's Democratic challenger as being a member of the "swamp" and said he wants people to learn from history, “not erase it" by tearing down monuments.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Tiffany Trump Tiffany Trump American socialite, and daughter of Donald Trump

Tiffany Trump says she relates to those looking for a job [Video]

Tiffany Trump says she relates to those looking for a job

In her speech at the RNC Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany, said that as a recent graduate she can relate to those who might looking for a job amid the pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

RNC 2020: Melania Trump to take centre stage on second night

 The party conference's second night will also hear from presidential children Eric and Tiffany Trump.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Republican National Convention kicks off in Charlotte

 Down in battleground polls amid a pandemic and a weak economy, the Republican National Convention gives Trump an opportunity to reset his campaign.
USATODAY.com
Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you' [Video]

Eric Trump to Americans: 'My father will fight for you'

Speaking to the American voter and to his father directly, President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump at the virtual RNC on Tuesday said he was proud to watch his father give the Democrats "hell" and that a vote for Trump is a vote for the American worker.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50Published

QAnon-supporting congressional candidate said she was invited to White House for final day of RNC

 Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon-supporting congressional candidate, tweeted Tuesday she has been invited to the White House for President Trump’s acceptance..
CBS News

Georgetown University Law Center Georgetown University Law Center Law school of Georgetown University


Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

Nick Sandmann addresses the nation at the Republican National Convention: 'I would not be canceled.'

 The Covington Catholic graduate in 2019 found himself in the middle of a nationwide controversy after a video of him went viral
USATODAY.com

8/25: Red and Blue

 Day 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention; Secy. of State Pompeo to appear at 2020 RNC
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is? [Video]

RNC Was Fully Onboard The Trump Train, But Who Else Is?

While the Republican National Convention this week has clearly indicated President Donald Trump now owns the GOP, one question remains. Can the Republican party survive in an America growing..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:46Published
Trump Praises Hostage’s Captor At RNC [Video]

Trump Praises Hostage’s Captor At RNC

President Donald Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan while speaking with Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was held hostage in Turkey for two years.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:24Published
Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads [Video]

Michael Cohen Stars In Anti-Trump Ads

Donald Trump’s former fixer warns voters not to trust the president in a series of campaign ads.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:26Published

Tweets about this