First Lady Addresses Mothers In Second Night Of RNC



The First Lady Melania Trump rarely speaks publicly, and when she does, she doesn't always agree with her husband. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:33 Published 26 minutes ago

Trump 'will not lose focus on you' -Melania



Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 33 minutes ago