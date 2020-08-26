Global  
 

Melania Trump urges unity, says Trump 'best' for US

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night. She also called on Americans to unify in the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest sparked by racial tensions. (Aug. 26)
 
News video: Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches 01:34

 First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

Melania Trump acknowledged the pain of lives lost and families upended by thepandemic while speaking at the Republican National Convention. The first ladyled speakers including US President Donald Trump's children Tiffany and Ericas well as Mike Pompeo at the scaled-back event.

 First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address Tuesday night as President Donald Trump turned to..
 First lady Melania Trump used her Republican National Convention speech to offer sympathy for COVID-19 victims, while also acknowledging the racial unrest..
Speaking about her husband in her speech at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, first lady Melania Trump said no matter the amount of "negative or false media headlines," President Trump "will not lose focus on you."

 Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Black voters are not monolithic, as Joe Biden once implied, and is urging others to join him in..
 Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump's sons, made his case for his father's reelection on Tuesday, the second night of the Republican National Convention...
First lady Melania Trump on Saturday unveiled the newly renovated White House Rose Garden, an iconic space that she will use as a backdrop for her upcoming speech to the Republican National Convention.

The school attended by President Donald Trump and Melania Trump's youngest son, Barron, has ended on-campus learning. The news comes as the president demands a return to in-person classes around the..

First Lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. Katie Johnston..

 RNC speaker Pam Bondi rails against Joe Biden's nepotism ahead of speeches from three Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump, and Melania Trump
 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made a dizzying array of misleading claims about voting fraud and health care Monday as fellow Republicans opened...
 Striking key notes on family, drug addiction, and relentless attacks on the Trump administration, first lady Melania Trump said "Donald Trump has not, and will...
