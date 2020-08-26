Global  
 

Two Killed and One Injured Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Demonstrations turned tense, then violent early Wednesday on the streets of Kenosha, Wis.
Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end [Video]

Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end

The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter [Video]

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter

Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

1 shot dead and at least 2 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a long gun

 Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.
USATODAY.com

Jacob Blake: 'Three shot' during third night of Wisconsin unrest

 People are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
BBC News

Tear gas fired as protesters and police clash on third night of Kenosha unrest [Video]

Tear gas fired as protesters and police clash on third night of Kenosha unrest

Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin for the third night in a row on Tuesday (August 25) over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Footage filmed outside the courthouse shows protesters..

Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting [Video]

Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting

Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park..

Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting [Video]

Protests in Washington, D.C. Over police shooting

Protesters march through Washington, D.C. on Monday night (August 24) amid anger over the shooting of an unarmed black man. Unrest has exploded after a policeman was seen on video letting off seven..

Kenosha congressman responds to riots over Jacob Blake shooting, calls for order to be restored 'now'

 The shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis. has led to rioting and violence and restoring public safety cannot wait, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told...
FOXNews.com

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says

Jacob Blake paralyzed from waist down after Kenosha police shooting, father says Kenosha, Wis. — The father of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, says his son was left paralyzed from the waist down....
WorldNews Also reported by •FOXNews.com

