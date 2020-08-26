|
Two Killed and One Injured Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Demonstrations turned tense, then violent early Wednesday on the streets of Kenosha, Wis.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
1 shot dead and at least 2 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a long gunKenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Jacob Blake: 'Three shot' during third night of Wisconsin unrestPeople are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this