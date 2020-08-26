Two Killed and One Injured Amid Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake's mother calls for violence to end The mother of a black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, holds a pressconference amid ongoing disturbances in the city.

Michael Douglas insists there's too much evidence of police brutality to ignore Black Lives Matter Michael Douglas has spoken out about racial injustice following the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake by cops in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.

People are protesting in the US city over the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

Tear gas fired as protesters and police clash on third night of Kenosha unrest



Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin for the third night in a row on Tuesday (August 25) over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Footage filmed outside the courthouse shows protesters.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:41 Published 1 hour ago

Wisconsin unrest flares for third night over police shooting



Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago