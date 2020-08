Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Window to Flee Is Closing, Louisiana Governor Says

โš–Travis Bellโš– Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM https://t.co/U4bHgCHn4B via @TMZ 9 minutes ago Bollywood Buzz Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM https://t.co/2PYuHFgj8M https://t.co/bUIvn3oFWn 48 minutes ago Marco Ferrer Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM #tmz.com #news https://t.co/AjnLGDU7e1 https://t.co/25tLjt5U0b 58 minutes ago The Head Negro in Charge RT @TRJones2020: Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM https://t.co/cUw6HfXyXT 1 hour ago Native Queen Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM https://t.co/CGOSYOMT41 via @TMZ 1 hour ago ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒŠ๐ŸŒ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ†๐ŸŽพ Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM. https://t.co/z0TaAGQGQb 2 hours ago lynn What are the chances that a cop will stop me to ask me about my credit cards. โ€œI got youโ€ means I know I am black aโ€ฆ https://t.co/30kdzEbuhJ 2 hours ago โ˜†โ˜†๐ŸŒน๐ŸŒปQueen Sugga๐ŸŒป๐ŸŒนโ˜†โ˜† Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATM https://t.co/5rpxWy1ydL 2 hours ago