|
Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Window to Flee Is Closing, Louisiana Governor Says
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The storm is projected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, with powerful winds and heavy rains likely as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf and Rekindles Dread From Past StormsHurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.
NYTimes.com
Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreamsA former hospital guard in Louisiana is now training to be a doctor at the same hospital, and he's working just as hard to help others follow in his footsteps...
CBS News
Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf CoastMore than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News
South Louisiana braces for Hurricane LauraSome residents are filling sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Laura, while others don't seem concerned. More than half a million people have been ordered to..
USATODAY.com
Texas State in the southern United States
Missing Fort Hood soldier's body, family lawyer saysShe says it was discovered hanging in a tree. Police in Texas say foul play isn't suspected and positive identification was pending completion of forensic work.
CBS News
Cops Interrogate Black Man For Having 'Too Many' Credit Cards at ATMPulling out money from an ATM in a Texas suburb was all it took for this black man to be cornered and interrogated by white police officers, who thought he had..
TMZ.com
Tweets about this