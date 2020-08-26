Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Window to Flee Is Closing, Louisiana Governor Says

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The storm is projected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, with powerful winds and heavy rains likely as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

Louisiana

Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf and Rekindles Dread From Past Storms

 Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.
NYTimes.com

Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreams

 A former hospital guard in Louisiana is now training to be a doctor at the same hospital, and he's working just as hard to help others follow in his footsteps...
CBS News

Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf Coast

 More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News

South Louisiana braces for Hurricane Laura

 Some residents are filling sandbags to prepare for Hurricane Laura, while others don't seem concerned. More than half a million people have been ordered to..
USATODAY.com

Texas

