Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura 01:08

 Hurricane Laura is now a Category 2 storm and expected to make landfall sometime tonight-tomorrow morning as a Category 3.

AP Top Stories August 26 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura Live Updates: Window to Flee Is Closing, Louisiana Governor Says

 The storm is projected to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border early Thursday morning, with powerful winds and heavy rains likely as soon as Wednesday..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Laura Strengthens in the Gulf and Rekindles Dread From Past Storms

 Hurricane Laura is expected to hit the coast of Texas and Louisiana near the anniversary of Harvey, one of the most disastrous storms the region has experienced.
NYTimes.com

Hospital guard turned medical student strives to help others achieve their dreams

 A former hospital guard in Louisiana is now training to be a doctor at the same hospital, and he's working just as hard to help others follow in his footsteps...
CBS News

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says [Video]

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast [Video]

Tropical Storm Laura forecast to become major hurricane at landfall along the northwestern Gulf of Mexico coast

Tropical Storm Marco Marco weakens to Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to strengthen to a Category Two before making landfall Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:43Published
Texas, Louisiana Residents Bracing For Hurricane Laura [Video]

Texas, Louisiana Residents Bracing For Hurricane Laura

CBS4's Janet Shamlian reports how residents are getting ready.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published

