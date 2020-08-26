Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kenosha Police: 3 Shot, 2 Fatally, During Wisconsin Protests

Newsmax Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department makes plans to help protect the city

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department makes plans to help protect the city 02:47

 The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department is making plans to help protect the city from protesters Tuesday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests [Video]

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests [Video]

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Update: Overnight shooting leave 2 dead, 1 injured [Video]

Update: Overnight shooting leave 2 dead, 1 injured

Overnight violence in Kenosha update.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a...
WorldNews Also reported by •The AgeBBC News

Jacob Blake: One person 'shot dead' as gunfire erupts during Wisconsin protests

 One person was reportedly killed and two more injured in a gun battle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Independent

Two dead as Wisconsin protests over police shooting turn to chaos

 Two people have died and one person was injured as shots were fired late in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a...
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •HaaretzWorldNewsUSATODAY.comMediaiteCBS NewsIndependentBBC News

Tweets about this

JackWV74

Jack Sanger RT @Yamiche: Three people were shot early Wednesday, two fatally, police said, during a confrontation between demonstrators and a group of… 3 seconds ago

adriannebyrd

Adrianne Byrd RT @TheRoot: Kenosha, Wis., police search for gunman who fatally shot 2 and injured 1 during civil unrest over Jacob Blake shooting https:/… 11 seconds ago

didwyll

TruthSeeker RT @NPR: Three people were shot, two fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The county sh… 14 seconds ago

chxrrywhine

Cas ✨ RT @ECMcLaughlin: “Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the Kenosha News newspaper that at least one man opened fire on protesters with a… 16 seconds ago

Alovesupreme9

Caravanserai @SykesCharlie Three people were shot, two fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting… https://t.co/kNpeAmNP4p 21 seconds ago

nikkimcdaidm

Nikki McDaid-Morgan i am so mad. my god. i am so angry. https://t.co/VIGqJalS4A 23 seconds ago

abso78lute

james jones Three Shot, Two Fatally, During Protests Over Police Shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin https://t.co/pnFauGoBxG via @Yahoo 36 seconds ago

Iknowwhatyouar3

I know what you are but I'm a Mom RT @MomsDemand: Three people were shot early Wednesday, two fatally, outside a gas station in Kenosha Wisconsin during a night of demonstra… 43 seconds ago