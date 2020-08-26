Kenosha Police: 3 Shot, 2 Fatally, During Wisconsin Protests
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests...
[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced..