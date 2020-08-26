Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alexei Navalny poisoning 'shocked the world,' investigation needed, Boris Johnson says

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joining a growing chorus of international leaders and officials calling for a full investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – which the Kremlin continues to deny involvement with. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning 04:06

 Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny [Video]

Macron pledges support for Russia's Navalny

International voices weighed in with concern after the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is now in a coma in a Siberian hospital. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published
Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates [Video]

Kremlin foes who suffer mysterious fates

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:55Published

Tweets about this

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Alexei Navalny poisoning ‘shocked the world,’ investigation needed, Boris Johnson says https://t.co/3hqWHlYKjg 11 minutes ago

herrbartlett1

Ian The poisoning of Alexei @Navalny shocked *no one*.....😬 https://t.co/xXdMkwTvaU 3 hours ago

J0E_D4CY

KidEgo @kylegriffin1 The crew of Alexei Navalny’s Russian flight was shocked by the poisoning, with one gentleman particul… https://t.co/vtC3ubGAML 2 days ago

zillur

Zillur Rahman The assassination of Nemtsov shocked the #Kremlin. But, insofar as this attack and others increase the perceived co… https://t.co/6ZbZaqViJq 3 days ago

PPHRtweets

People's Panel on Human Rights RT @JEarleSkembear: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Putin, was taken ill while on a flight with suspected poi… 5 days ago

JEarleSkembear

John Earle TATSAC Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Putin, was taken ill while on a flight with suspected… https://t.co/gkqIsZ3Svz 5 days ago

annechkaaa

𝔸ℕ𝕐𝔸 I’m actually shocked at my emotional reaction after hearing that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in cr… https://t.co/lKWZEZvkxY 6 days ago

AuthorMWTrott

Michael W. Trott I'm shocked. Not. https://t.co/1paZfzKIPD 6 days ago