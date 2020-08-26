Times of News Europe Alexei Navalny poisoning ‘shocked the world,’ investigation needed, Boris Johnson says https://t.co/3hqWHlYKjg 11 minutes ago

Ian The poisoning of Alexei @Navalny shocked *no one*.....😬 https://t.co/xXdMkwTvaU 3 hours ago

KidEgo @kylegriffin1 The crew of Alexei Navalny’s Russian flight was shocked by the poisoning, with one gentleman particul… https://t.co/vtC3ubGAML 2 days ago

Zillur Rahman The assassination of Nemtsov shocked the #Kremlin. But, insofar as this attack and others increase the perceived co… https://t.co/6ZbZaqViJq 3 days ago

People's Panel on Human Rights RT @JEarleSkembear: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Putin, was taken ill while on a flight with suspected poi… 5 days ago

John Earle TATSAC Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a staunch critic of Putin, was taken ill while on a flight with suspected… https://t.co/gkqIsZ3Svz 5 days ago

𝔸ℕ𝕐𝔸 I’m actually shocked at my emotional reaction after hearing that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in cr… https://t.co/lKWZEZvkxY 6 days ago