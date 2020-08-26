Alexei Navalny poisoning 'shocked the world,' investigation needed, Boris Johnson says
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is joining a growing chorus of international leaders and officials calling for a full investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny – which the Kremlin continues to deny involvement with.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Thursday after an apparent poisoning. Megan Revell details previous incidents in which opponents of the Kremlin have..
