Dozens of people arrested amid Louisville Breonna Taylor protests

Teen who stared at Native American activist slams media



Nicholas Sandmann, the former high school teenager from Kentucky who gained national attention for staring at a Native American activist in front of the Lincoln Memorial with a 'MAGA' hat on, slammed the media on the second night of the RNC on Tuesday for what he said was its promotion of an "anti-Christian" and "anti-Donald Trump" narrative.

