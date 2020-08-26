|
Dozens of people arrested amid Louisville Breonna Taylor protests
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
At least 68 people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky after large crowds of protesters took to the streets Tuesday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators carrying signs like "convict police" marched to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy. Several people were detained by police after authorities say they sat down in the road to block traffic. Taylor, an aspiring nurse, was shot and killed by Louisville police in March.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Breonna Taylor protest leads to 64 arrests near Churchill DownsActivists have held demonstrations in this Kentucky city since late May to call for the arrest of the officers who shot Taylor.
CBS News
Breonna Taylor Graces the Cover of 'Vanity Fair' September Issue
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Daniel Cameron, Kentucky A.G., Speaks at the R.N.C.: Full TranscriptMr. Cameron, the first Black attorney general in Kentucky, who is investigating the killing of Breonna Taylor, mentioned her only in passing during his live..
NYTimes.com
Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky
Breonna Taylor: 'Massive demonstration' in Louisville led to 64 arrestsFollowing four-days of events meant to draw attention to Breonna Taylor's case a 'massive protest' led to many arrests.
USATODAY.com
The death of Breonna Taylor: Report details why Louisville police decided to forcibly enter her apartmentA report written by Louisville police after officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor sheds more light on why they chose to forcibly enter her apartment.
USATODAY.com
'Massive demonstration' planned in Louisville over death of Breonna TaylorUntil Freedom is planning a "massive demonstration" throughout Louisville on Tuesday over the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
Kentucky State in the southeastern United States
Kentucky GOP AG condemns Joe Biden's race recordKentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Black voters are not monolithic, as Joe Biden once implied, and is urging others to join him in..
USATODAY.com
Teen who stared at Native American activist slams media
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this