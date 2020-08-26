Global  
 

Dozens of people arrested amid Louisville Breonna Taylor protests

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
At least 68 people were arrested in Louisville, Kentucky after large crowds of protesters took to the streets Tuesday, demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators carrying signs like "convict police" marched to the Louisville Metro Police Training Academy. Several people were detained by police after authorities say they sat down in the road to block traffic. Taylor, an aspiring nurse, was shot and killed by Louisville police in March.
