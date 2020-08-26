Global  
 

2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The shooting came as protests continue to roil the nation after a police officer shot Jacob Blake at close range.
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting

Man wounded in Wisconsin unrest over police shooting 00:26

 A man's arm was seriously wounded on Tuesday as a third night of street protests over the police shooting of a Black man erupted into gun violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Gunfire leaves two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin as protests continue over Jacob Blake shooting

 Multiple people are dead after a shooting broke out amid large protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This comes as Jacob Blake continues to battle his wounds days..
CBS News

The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum

 (CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a..
WorldNews

'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in Kenosha

 Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son would be "unpleased" by destruction in the city.
 
USATODAY.com

Vigilante With Long Gun Shoots and Kills 2 Jacob Blake Protesters in Kenosha

 A vigilante with a long gun brazenly walked down a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night and began firing his weapon at people protesting the police..
TMZ.com

Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S.

 More than 500,000 people are ordered to evacuate as officials warn Hurricane Laura could upgrade from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm. Also, the shooting of..
CBS News

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha [Video]

'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests [Video]

Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests

Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:58Published
Update: Overnight shooting leave 2 dead, 1 injured [Video]

Update: Overnight shooting leave 2 dead, 1 injured

Overnight violence in Kenosha update.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:28Published

