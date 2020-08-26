2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests

Andrew Green RT @New_Narrative: There are early indications from cellphone video a white armed militia member may have been the shooter in the incident… 9 seconds ago Julie Sirrs RT @selectedwisdom: Another situation where ‘guys with guns’ show up, no one knows quite who they are, this looks like the feared bad outco… 12 seconds ago Jailhouse Lawyers Speak -- #August21 🦍🐉⚔️ RT @Ruptly: A man was filmed carrying a firearm near the site of a shooting which killed two people and injured one person in #Kenosha, Wis… 18 seconds ago laichungleung Two Killed and One Injured on Third Night of Unrest in Kenosha, Wis. https://t.co/vHcmqApGxl 41 seconds ago WPMT FOX43 During the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two people were shot and kille… https://t.co/008eOm9CZi 1 minute ago Javier Vasquez It happened last night: https://t.co/8YwXvfxemN https://t.co/sbrOEccpPB 2 minutes ago Drea4Liberty RT @CharlesFLehman: So does this count as violence now https://t.co/Ztve3DIWZM 2 minutes ago