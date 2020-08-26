|
2 shot dead, 1 injured in Kenosha: Police looking for man with long gun after third night of Jacob Blake protests
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
The shooting came as protests continue to roil the nation after a police officer shot Jacob Blake at close range.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Shooting of Jacob Blake Police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests
Gunfire leaves two dead in Kenosha, Wisconsin as protests continue over Jacob Blake shootingMultiple people are dead after a shooting broke out amid large protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This comes as Jacob Blake continues to battle his wounds days..
CBS News
The Kenosha shooting didn't happen in a vacuum(CNN)When video emerged of Jacob Blake being shot by officers of the Kenosha Police Department on Sunday night, I knew the place where it happened -- a..
WorldNews
'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in KenoshaJulia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said her son would be "unpleased" by destruction in the city.
USATODAY.com
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
Vigilante With Long Gun Shoots and Kills 2 Jacob Blake Protesters in KenoshaA vigilante with a long gun brazenly walked down a street in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night and began firing his weapon at people protesting the police..
TMZ.com
Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura strengthens as it heads for U.S.More than 500,000 people are ordered to evacuate as officials warn Hurricane Laura could upgrade from a Category 3 to a Category 4 storm. Also, the shooting of..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this