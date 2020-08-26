Black Lives Matter protesters in DC seen berating diners, demanding they raise their fists, in viral videos
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () Videos of Black Lives Matter protesters screaming at people as they dine outside in the nation’s capital have gone viral this week, as protests picked up steam nationwide following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.
Police in riot gear fired rubber bullets, tear gas and flash-bang rounds as they skirmished after dark with 300 to 400 demonstrators defying a dawn-to-dusk curfew outside a courthouse and adjacent park..