Black Lives Matter protesters in DC seen berating diners, demanding they raise their fists, in viral videos Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Videos of Black Lives Matter protesters screaming at people as they dine outside in the nation's capital have gone viral this week, as protests picked up steam nationwide following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday.


