|
Hurricane Laura now a 'major' storm: What's its path? Where will storm surge be the worst?
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura is swirling off Texas and Louisiana with winds up to 115 mph as its forecast to make landfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handlesHealth care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images
After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge
Body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes found 30 miles from Texas baseSgt. Elder Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on Aug. 17 at a residence in Killeen, Texas.
USATODAY.com
Texas woman loads pets into car for Hurricane Laura evacuationVideo shows a car full of pets including a hamster, dogs, and cats waiting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 stormHurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura Category 3 Atlantic hurricane in 2020
Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation ordersHurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The system is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category..
CBS News
Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclonesWorkers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. |..
The Verge
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuateThe storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories August 26 AHere's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this