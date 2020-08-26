Global  
 

Hurricane Laura now a 'major' storm: What's its path? Where will storm surge be the worst?

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Hurricane Laura is swirling off Texas and Louisiana with winds up to 115 mph as its forecast to make landfall late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
 
 Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

COVID-19 could permanently increase the amount of illness the health care system handles

 Health care workers in the COVID-19 unit in Houston, Texas. | Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

After the first nine months battling COVID-19,..
The Verge

Body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes found 30 miles from Texas base

 Sgt. Elder Fernandes was last seen by members of his unit on Aug. 17 at a residence in Killeen, Texas.
 
USATODAY.com

Texas woman loads pets into car for Hurricane Laura evacuation

 Video shows a car full of pets including a hamster, dogs, and cats waiting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura.
 
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 storm

 Hurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast within 24 hours. Thousands of people are evacuating from the..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura Category 3 Atlantic hurricane in 2020

Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation orders

 Hurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The system is expected to make landfall overnight as a Category..
CBS News

Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

 Workers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  |..
The Verge

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Hurricane Laura forecast to 'rapidly strengthen' to Category 4 storm as hundreds of thousands evacuate

 The storm, moving northwest at 15 mph, was last spotted 315 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana, as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories August 26 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday August 26th: RNC includes video of Trump granting pardon; Melania Trump speaks about coronavirus; Police and protesters clash in..
USATODAY.com

