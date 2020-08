Miss D Company Sues Kanye West Sued For $20 Million Over Stealing Technology For 'Sunday Service' - MTO News https://t.co/6bJau5KgM6 3 minutes ago good day ✍️ RT @MeidasTouch: “The lawsuit mentions that West admitted that the e-commerce technology helped him earn one million dollars a night in mer… 32 minutes ago Ubetoo Kanye West Sued For $20 Million Over Technology For Yeezy Brand and Sunday Service #News #KanyeWest America's pres… https://t.co/1A801hoQz8 1 hour ago Epix Beatz Kanye West Sued By Black-Owned Business in $20 Million Lawsuit https://t.co/dfyj02PkKv 2 hours ago redeye RT @Dazed: Black-owned tech company MyChannel claim they did $7 million in unpaid work for West. https://t.co/94xURhLPuV 3 hours ago The Candy Shop RT @RapUp: Kanye West is being sued for $20 million over Sunday Service technology https://t.co/MGU0jOg3DZ https://t.co/cJhxMrNQj0 3 hours ago Jenna @kanyewest Grifter, opportunist & hypocrite @kanyewest STIFFS company, same as @realDonaldTrump has done his whole… https://t.co/rIpW2j4YDZ 4 hours ago Dazed Black-owned tech company MyChannel claim they did $7 million in unpaid work for West. https://t.co/94xURhLPuV 5 hours ago