Critics raise questions about Hatch Act violations at Republican National Convention
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Events at last night's Republican National Convention are raising questions about whether some members of the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN to explain the controversy.
