Critics raise questions about Hatch Act violations at Republican National Convention

CBS News Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Events at last night's Republican National Convention are raising questions about whether some members of the Trump administration violated the Hatch Act. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN to explain the controversy.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches

Questions overshadow first lady, Pompeo speeches 01:34

 First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.

