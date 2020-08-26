Meadows: Concerns Trump Officials Violating Hatch Act at RNC Is 'A Lot of Hoopla'
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 () White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said allegations that some members of the Trump administration are violating the Hatch Act by speaking at the Republican National Convention are unfounded. Meadows told Politico that critics have overstretched what the federal law...
First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday will address the Republican National Convention from the White House Rose Garden and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic trip, but Democrats say those speeches may violate federal law. Colette Luke has the latest.