Kyle Rittenhouse, 17-year-old charged in Kenosha protest shootings, considered himself militia, social media posts show
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest, thought of himself as a militia member, according to social media posts
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
Black Lives Matter: Shooting suspect devoted Facebook page to praising policeA white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police..
New Zealand Herald
Jacob Blake shooting: Less than 3 minutes elapsed between cops arrival and shots firedJacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police on August 19. Here's a detailed timeline of events.
USATODAY.com
