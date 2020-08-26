Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17-year-old charged in Kenosha protest shootings, considered himself militia, social media posts show

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shooting three people during a Kenosha protest, thought of himself as a militia member, according to social media posts
 
News video: Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back

Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back 00:29

 Neighbours confronted officers at the scene of a police shooting in Kenosha,Wisconsin, after a video posted on social media appeared to show a man beingshot in the back seven times as he leaned into a vehicle. The man is inhospital.

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting [Video]

The NBA reacts to Wisconsin shooting

[NFA] Both players and coaches in the National Basketball Association speak out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Freddie Joyner has more.

Black Lives Matter: Shooting suspect devoted Facebook page to praising police

 A white, 17-year-old police admirer was arrested after two people were shot to death during a third straight night of protests in Kenosha over the police..
Jacob Blake shooting: Less than 3 minutes elapsed between cops arrival and shots fired

 Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police on August 19. Here's a detailed timeline of events.
 
