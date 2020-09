Kristine Hyde RT @NewsandGuts: Call him "Donald the Distractor." This sure seems like the president's latest move to get Americans to forget things like… 1 hour ago NewsandGuts Call him "Donald the Distractor." This sure seems like the president's latest move to get Americans to forget thing… https://t.co/LCHGWKRP3a 2 hours ago Khalid Khan Under cover of mass death, Andrew Cuomo calls in the billionaires to build a high-tech dystopia https://t.co/IvrEiB5Brd by @NaomiAKlein 4 days ago Swaleha Kassim Under cover of mass death, Andrew Cuomo calls in the billionaires to build a high-tech dystopia https://t.co/lxJjnJKTdk by @NaomiAKlein 4 days ago Susan Conrad RT @MarciaSessler: Rand Paul Calls For NY Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Impeached Over Disastrous Coronavirus Response https://t.co/wtFIQgbJF… 4 days ago Marcia Sessler Rand Paul Calls For NY Governor Andrew Cuomo To Be Impeached Over Disastrous Coronavirus Response https://t.co/wtFIQgbJFF via @amlookout 4 days ago