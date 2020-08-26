Global  
 

Night 1 of the R.N.C. was filled with foreboding. Night 2 was about softening the portrait of Trump.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
In an abrupt swerve from the dire tone of the convention’s first night, President Trump staged a grab-bag of gauzy events and personal testimonials aimed at female and minority voters. His program blurred the lines between campaigning and governing.
News video: Trump Accepts GOP Nomination On Last Night Of RNC

Trump Accepts GOP Nomination On Last Night Of RNC

 President Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination for president Thursday, closing out the final night of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, where hundreds of people were seated closely together with few wearing face masks in the midst of a pandemic that...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kenosha mayor urges Trump to visit another time

 Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian is asking for President Donald Trump to pick another time to visit. He said the city, rocked by protests, deaths and damage, "needs..
USATODAY.com

In Speech, Biden Confronts Trump on Safety: 'He Can't Stop the Violence'

 In a blistering speech, Joe Biden charged that crises “have kept multiplying” under President Trump’s watch. It was an effort to refocus the spotlight on..
NYTimes.com

Appeals court rules it can't enforce congressional subpoena of McGahn

 The ruling is a victory for former White House counsel Don McGahn, who has resisted efforts by House Democrats to force him to testify about President Trump.
CBS News
Kenosha mayor: Trump's timing is 'wrong' [Video]

Kenosha mayor: Trump's timing is 'wrong'

Kenosha’s Democratic mayor on Monday said he preferred U.S. President Donald Trump not come to his city, which has been engulfed by protests after the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Biden condemns violence across US but blames Trump for sparking it

 Joe Biden has forcefully condemned the violence at recent protests across the US while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that is..
WorldNews

Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention [Video]

Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention

Protesters marched and drove a yellow school bus to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening (August 28) as President Trump spoke on the last night of the Republican National..

Governor Ducey, wife, are guests at last night of RNC [Video]

Governor Ducey, wife, are guests at last night of RNC

Governor Ducey and his wife are guests at the last night of the RNC in Washington.

President Trump To Speak On Final Night Of Republican National Convention [Video]

President Trump To Speak On Final Night Of Republican National Convention

President Trump To Speak On Final Night Of Republican National Convention

Trump’s Acceptance Speech At RNC Epitomized Scare Tactics – OpEd

Trump’s Acceptance Speech At RNC Epitomized Scare Tactics – OpEd On Thursday night (August 27, 2020) President Donald Trump of the United States delivered his acceptance speech as the presidential candidate at the Republican...
Eurasia Review

The Religious Supporters Of Donald Trump – OpEd

The Religious Supporters Of Donald Trump – OpEd The majority of Americans are religious, and according to the latest Pew survey, 83% of white evangelical Americans support Trump for reelection (62% strongly)...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump’s Bad Prescription For Drug Prices – OpEd

Donald Trump’s Bad Prescription For Drug Prices – OpEd By Dustin Siggins* The final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention included powerful lines promoting the Trump administration’s drug price...
Eurasia Review


