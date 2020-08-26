Night 1 of the R.N.C. was filled with foreboding. Night 2 was about softening the portrait of Trump. Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In an abrupt swerve from the dire tone of the convention’s first night, President Trump staged a grab-bag of gauzy events and personal testimonials aimed at female and minority voters. His program blurred the lines between campaigning and governing. 👓 View full article

