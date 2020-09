You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scott Laughton wins Game 5 in overtime



Scott Laughton redirects Ivan Provorov's shot into the twine to win Game 5 for the Flyers in overtime Credit: NHL Duration: 00:54 Published 2 days ago New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights



Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 08/30/2020 Credit: NHL Duration: 02:35 Published 4 days ago Philippe Myers gives Flyers Game 2 win in overtime



Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers fires a shot that deflects off a stick and past Semyon Varlamov early in overtime to give the Flyers the 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2.. Credit: NHL Duration: 01:58 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Islanders Mount Furious Comeback, But Flyers Even Series With OT Victory In Game 2 Phillippe Myers scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday, tying the second-round playoff...

CBS 2 1 week ago





Tweets about this