Carly Fiorina: Dems Shouldn't Suggest Trump Voters Are Stupid Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina warned Democrats not to alienate voters for President Donald Trump by suggesting they are stupid."Democrats have perfected the art of identity politics. They have perfected the art of... 👓 View full article

