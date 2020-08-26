Global  
 

Brie Larson hopes 'Messy Truth VR' Emmy nom highlights empathy

Wednesday, 26 August 2020
"The Messy Truth VR Experience," a project produced by Van Jones and Elijah Allan-Blitz, seeks to use new virtual reality technology to help shed light on empathy. The second episode starring Brie Larson is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Original Interactive category. (Aug. 26)
 
