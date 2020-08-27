Global  
 

Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran. Authorities said Blake was in possession of a knife and one was found inside the car where the shooting took place. Watch his remarks here.
Wisconsin Attorney General reveals new details in Jacob Blake shooting, names officer who shot him

Wisconsin Attorney General reveals new details in Jacob Blake shooting, names officer who shot him 02:15

 The Wisconsin Attorney General held a press conference Wednesday evening revealing more details on what led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

