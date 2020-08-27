|
Wisconsin attorney general identifies officer who shot Jacob Blake
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha has been identified as Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran. Authorities said Blake was in possession of a knife and one was found inside the car where the shooting took place. Watch his remarks here.
