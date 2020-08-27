Second lady Karen Pence honors military families and women's suffrage in RNC speech

US Ambassador Slams Russia's 9-Year Sentencing Of Former US Marine



A former US Marine will be spending nine years in a Russian prison. CNN reports American Trevor Reed was found guilty of endangering the 'life and health' of Russian police officers in an altercation. The sentence drew swift condemnation from the top US diplomat in Russia. The 29-year-old was arrested last year after a night of heavy drinking during a visit to Russia to visit a longtime girlfriend Alina Tsybulnik.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970