Second lady Karen Pence honors military families and women's suffrage in RNC speech

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Second lady Karen Pence, the mother of a U.S. Marine, spoke to the role of military spouses. She also began and ended her speech talking about the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. Watch her speech.
News video: Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech

Melania Trump makes plea for unity in RNC speech 01:33

 First lady Melania Trump offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and a plea for racial understanding in a Republican convention speech on Tuesday aimed directly at the women voters who have abandoned U.S. President Donald Trump.

How to Watch the Republican Convention

 Vice President Mike Pence, his wife, Karen Pence, and Kellyanne Conway will all speak during the event’s third night.
NYTimes.com

Kellyanne Conway says in RNC speech that "Trump helped me shatter a barrier in politics"

 Just days after Kellyanne Conway announced she will leave the White House at the end of the month, she spoke at the Republican National Convention. Conway,..
CBS News

Who is Kristi Noem? South Dakota governor criticizes protests in Democratic cities, praises Trump at RNC

 Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., drew parallels between the founding fathers and the Republican Party in the Republican National Convention's opening speech on..
USATODAY.com

Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on "America's heroes"

 Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former combat veteran, spoke at the Republican National Convention on "America's heroes," but not President Trump. Watch his..
CBS News

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says at RNC "our founding principles are under attack"

 South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem gave the first speech of the third night of the Republican National Convention, pushing the night's theme of "land of heroes."..
CBS News

Girl whose mom was deported under Trump slams president

 She said her father, who served as a U.S. Marine, voted for Mr. Trump because he thought he would protect military families – but won't support him again.
CBS News
US Ambassador Slams Russia's 9-Year Sentencing Of Former US Marine [Video]

US Ambassador Slams Russia's 9-Year Sentencing Of Former US Marine

A former US Marine will be spending nine years in a Russian prison. CNN reports American Trevor Reed was found guilty of endangering the 'life and health' of Russian police officers in an altercation. The sentence drew swift condemnation from the top US diplomat in Russia. The 29-year-old was arrested last year after a night of heavy drinking during a visit to Russia to visit a longtime girlfriend Alina Tsybulnik.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

