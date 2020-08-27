|
Second lady Karen Pence honors military families and women's suffrage in RNC speech
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Second lady Karen Pence, the mother of a U.S. Marine, spoke to the role of military spouses. She also began and ended her speech talking about the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage. Watch her speech.
