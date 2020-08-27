Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
A suspected gunman fatally shot himself Wednesday as Minneapolis police were moving in to arrest him for a slaying committed hours earlier, prompting reports of looting in the downtown area, police told Fox News. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Minneapolis homicide suspect reportedly commits suicide, as angry crowd suspects police shooting and riots

Minneapolis homicide suspect reportedly commits suicide, as angry crowd suspects police shooting and riots 00:53

 A homicide suspect reportedly took his own life near Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 26, according to local police. In the aftermath of the suicide, people gathered around the scene and rumors spread on social media that the man was shot by police. To refute social media...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect [Video]

Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect

Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder talks about the suicide of a homicide suspect Wednesday night, which is sparking unrest in downtown Minneapolis ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2029

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 07:35Published
4 Men Indicted For Fire That Totaled Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct [Video]

4 Men Indicted For Fire That Totaled Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct

Four people have been indicted for allegedly helping to burn down a Minneapolis police station during the protests over the death of George Floyd, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Tuesday. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
MPD Data Shows Racial Disparities In Use-Of-Force Cases [Video]

MPD Data Shows Racial Disparities In Use-Of-Force Cases

A controversial police restraint left dozens of suspects in Minneapolis unconscious in the years before George Floyd's death, reports Jennifer Mayerle (3:33).WCCO 4 News At 10 - August 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:33Published

Tweets about this

312cap

Jim Simonin I’m frightened by the thought of living in a Biden/Harris America! Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts foll… https://t.co/lKaHB9yJtv 1 minute ago

The_FragileEdge

The Fragile Edge Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police https://t.co/0ij6eZY9XA #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

avonlady70

Monica Boyd Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police https://t.co/cRrcLnhCHN #FoxNews 2 minutes ago

GeraldineKestn2

Just Jerri! 🚂🚃💨 Minneapolis stores looted as mayhem erupts following gunman's suicide: police https://t.co/NQobBeDcHw 3 minutes ago

1AmTheTornado

U~R~The Trailer Park 🌪 A suspected gunman fatally shot himself Wednesday as Minneapolis police were moving in to arrest him for a slaying… https://t.co/GbCbqEV3Cz 6 minutes ago