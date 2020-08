Kenosha shooting victim, 26, remembered by fellow skateboarders as ‘peaceful person’ Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Anthony Huber enjoyed skateboarding, so a group of his friends met at a skateboard park in Kenosha, Wis., on Wednesday night to remember him. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RHReese Kenosha victim, ‘peaceful https://t.co/ET0CFqhbj9 #FoxNews Peaceful person? He fought the police. Then got tazed… https://t.co/ABD0LJmFCw 6 minutes ago Capn Hagar OH but he was 'such a peaceful person' Kenosha shooting victim, 26, remembered by fellow skateboarders as ‘peaceful… https://t.co/5UFClC67wx 9 minutes ago Andrew Thats what they all say.after a night of rioting.with the boys..Kenosha shooting victim, 26, remembered by fellow s… https://t.co/KmrFVnynR5 19 minutes ago