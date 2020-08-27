Global  
 

RNC Night 3 takeaways: Pence calls Biden a 'Trojan horse' for the radical left, Kellyanne Conway touts Trump's record

Delawareonline Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Mike Pence slammed Joe Biden, saying his proposals would leave Americans unsafe and vulnerable, calling him "a Trojan Horse to the radical left."
 
 Republicans portrayed the U.S. as a "land of heroes" on the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night while Vice President Mike Pence went on the attack against Joe Biden, calling the Democratic nominee a "Trojan horse for a radical left."

