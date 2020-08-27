|
Lou Holtz at R.N.C. Says President Trump Is a 'Winner' While Young Black Athletes Call for Racial Awakening
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Several former athletes and coaches including Lou Holtz have appeared at the R.N.C. to deliver a message that the party wants to project — that the president is not racist. Many current Black athletes do not agree.
Lou Holtz American football coach and analyst
