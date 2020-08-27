Global  
 

Lou Holtz at R.N.C. Says President Trump Is a 'Winner' While Young Black Athletes Call for Racial Awakening

NYTimes.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Several former athletes and coaches including Lou Holtz have appeared at the R.N.C. to deliver a message that the party wants to project — that the president is not racist. Many current Black athletes do not agree.
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Black voices at Republican convention praise Trump

Black voices at Republican convention praise Trump 02:05

 A series of African-American speakers reject Democratic claims that President Trump is racist.

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence [Video]

"You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" - Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday cast the re-election of President Donald Trump as critical to preserving law and order and economic viability, warning Democratic rival Joe Biden was a stalking horse for the radical left.

Lou Holtz Lou Holtz American football coach and analyst


