You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Heavy police presence as Minneapolis man's suicide sparks protests and looting



Looting and protests have occurred in Minneapolis after a man suspected of murder committed suicide before being apprehended by police on August 26. Footage shows the police presence in the city.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:12 Published 45 minutes ago Unrest Grows In Minneapolis Following Murder Suspect's Suicide



Jeff Wagner has the latest on the unrest in downtown Minneapolis following the self-inflicted shooting death of a murder suspect Wednesday evening (8:14).WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 08:13 Published 6 hours ago Minneapolis Police Discuss Suicide Of Murder Suspect



Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder talks about the suicide of a homicide suspect Wednesday night, which is sparking unrest in downtown Minneapolis ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2029 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 07:35 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this