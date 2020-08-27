|
Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW Louisiana
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. (Aug. 27)
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,..
WorldNews
Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in LouisianaOn Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable intensification to become a "formidable hurricane". In a series of..
WorldNews
