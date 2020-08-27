Global  
 

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in SW Louisiana

Forecasters say Hurricane Laura has made landfall in southwestern Louisiana early Thursday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. (Aug. 27)
 
 Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall tonight. We take a look at how it will impact us here in Tennessee

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

 Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power outages are threatening the Gulf. Latest news.
Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’

 More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,..
Hurricane Laura causes flash flooding as it makes landfall in Louisiana

 On Wednesday, the NHC said satellite images had shown that Laura had undergone a remarkable intensification to become a "formidable hurricane". In a series of..
The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura. They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast. This is the weather of..

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana, one of most powerful storms to hit state

 About 620,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura

 The Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist...
500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf

500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf Officials in east Texas and western Louisiana ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate as Hurricane Laura draws closer to making landfall. "Today is the day....
