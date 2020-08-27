Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008

Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
FBI agents arrested Yaser Abdel Said in a small North Texas town 12 years after his daughters were slain.
