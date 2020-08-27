Global  
 

Kenosha shooting: Protests peaceful on fourth night; Pence decries violence; NBA, other pro sports sit out

USATODAY.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
After three nights of looting and violence, protest Wednesday in Kenosha remained largely peaceful in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.
 
News video: Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha protests more peaceful a night after civil unrest turned deadly over Jacob Blake shooting 03:42

 The Wisconsin Attorney General revealed more details Wednesday on what led up to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Kenosha, Wisconsin Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States

New details in Jacob Blake police shooting emerge in first law enforcement press conferences

 New details have been released about the Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer accused of shooting Jacob Blake in the back at least seven times. It comes as the U.S...
LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

LeBron James Says Police 'Terrify' Black People Following Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake, 29, was attempting to diffuse a domestic altercation between two other people when he was shot at least seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last weekend.

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Gives Emotional Statement About Jacob Blake Shooting

According to attorney Benjamin Crump, Blake, 29, is paralysed after being shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence attacks Biden at RNC, calls for “law and order” amid protests

 On the third night of the Republican National Convention, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the vice presidential nomination and called for "law and..
Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention [Video]

Night 3 highlights of the Republican National Convention

VP Mike Pence called for an end to violence amid protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Elephants in the Room

 Mike Pence talked about the pandemic and the protests, but most G.O.P. convention speeches have seemed like holdovers from January.
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Barack Obama Praises NBA Player Boycott, You're Great Role Models!

 Barack Obama says he "commends" the NBA players who participated in Wednesday's "boycott" -- saying they're setting a great example for the rest of the country...
Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura makes landfall with 150 mph winds

 Hurricane Laura has begun pounding the Gulf Coast with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. Also, pro athletes stood together to protest racial violence with NBA,..
Here is what we know about the NBA restart after Wednesday's postponed playoff games

 Is the NBA season still on? What about Thursday's playoff games? What's next for the players and league? Here is what we know.
Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Athletes Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The NBA's board of governors will meet Thursday to discuss when and if the playoffs will resume. The league postponed all three games last night after players boycotted over the shooting of Jacob..

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting [Video]

Protesters rally in Oakland, California to protest against Jacob Blake's shooting

Protesters read incendiary poems in front of the Oscar Grant Plaza in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through..

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting [Video]

Clashes break out in Oakland, California over Jacob Blake shooting

Clashes broke out in Oakland, California, on Wednesday night (August 26) amid anger over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Large crowds marched through the streets, facing off with police and letting off..

All of NBA's Wednesday playoff games postponed after Bucks' protest of Jacob Blake shooting

 Making their strongest statement yet in the fight against racial injustice, players from six NBA teams decided not to play post-season games on Wednesday in a...
Kenny Smith walks off live TNT show in solidarity

 Kenny Smith walked off the TNT "Inside the NBA" set on Wednesday night as a show of solidarity with the NBA players boycotting games in protest of the Jacob...
Keeler: Denver icon Alex English hopes Nuggets follow their hearts. Even if that means boycotting the NBA bubble.

 Alex English has seen this movie before. Actually, he was in it. “I was just so proud of these guys who said, ‘OK, I’m not playing,’” English, the...
