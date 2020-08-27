|
|
|
Unrest hits Minneapolis after mistaken reports of police shooting
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Misinformation spread that officers had shot and killed Black homicide suspect but video showed he actually shot himself.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Looters Rummage Through Minneapolis Chipotle Live On Air
Jeff Wagner reports on looting in downtown Minneapolis, and witnesses vandals roaming through a Chipotle restaurant across the street from WCCO Studios live on air (3:49)WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:49Published
|
|
ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Mpls. For Injured Journalists
The city of Minneapolis, its police chief and other state leaders face a number of lawsuits connected to the unrest following George Floyd’s death, reports Jennifer Mayerle ().WCCO 4 News At 10 -..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:43Published
Tweets about this
|