Hurricane Laura now Category 2, 'catastrophic' storm surge, flooding continues: NHC



Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning near Cameron, Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds. Laura is now at Category 2 strength with 105 mph winds... Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:01 Published 4 minutes ago

WEB EXTRA: Eye On The Day Aug 27



Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as Category 4 storm, Vice President Mike Pence formally accepted the GOP’s nomination and pro athletes showed solidarity against racial injustice by not.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:22 Published 16 minutes ago