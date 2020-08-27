Russian Prosecutors Say No Indication of Crime Against Navalny, No Criminal Probe Needed
Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.