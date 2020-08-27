Russian Prosecutors Say No Indication of Crime Against Navalny, No Criminal Probe Needed Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Russian Prosecutor General's office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning. The office added it saw no basis... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published 1 hour ago Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime 01:15 Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.

Related videos from verified sources No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say



Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 6 days ago

