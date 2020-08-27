Global  
 

Russian Prosecutors Say No Indication of Crime Against Navalny, No Criminal Probe Needed

Newsmax Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
The Russian Prosecutor General's office said on Thursday there was no indication a crime had been committed against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in a medically-induced coma in a Berlin hospital after what allies say was a poisoning. The office added it saw no basis...
News video: Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime

Russian prosecutors: Navalny not victim of crime 01:15

 Russian prosecutors said on Thursday they saw no need for a criminal investigation into the sudden illness of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who his supporters suspect was poisoned, and they had found no sign that any crime had been committed. Joe Davies reports.

