Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerry Falwell Jr. controversy: Liberty University students, alumni split over his resignation

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Jerry Falwell Jr.'s resignation as president of Liberty University following revelations of a sexual relationship between his wife and a business partner of the Falwell family has stirred conflicting emotions among those with close ties to the school founded by his father.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday

Liberty University Says Jerry Falwell Jr. Withdrew Resignation, Board Meeting Tuesday 00:30

 Evangelical leader Jerry Fallwell Jr. agreed to resign as Liberty University's president Monday, but then withdrew his resignation when news of the decision emerged, the university said in a statement. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims [Video]

'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims

'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published
Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:46Published
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Officially Out at Liberty University

 “We almost had a monarchy,” said one of many students who were relieved that Mr. Falwell’s resignation was accepted.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this