Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA's Lakers, Clippers Boycott Season Over Police Shooting

Newsmax Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Two NBA teams based in Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Clippers, voted Wednesday to boycott the rest of the playoffs in the wake of a police shooting in Wisconsin. According to journalist Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers and Clippers were the only two teams that voted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott

NBA postpones Wednesday games after boycott 02:48

 [NFA] The U.S. National Basketball Association has postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their playoff series against Orlando Magic in protest over racial injustice. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

NBA Teams Boycott Playoff Games Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday chose to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic just minutes before tip-off. That brought on a wave of boycotts across the sports world. Kara Finnstrom..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:24Published
NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games [Video]

NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games

Dennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:55Published
Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Lakers, Clippers vote to abandon NBA season

 LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man,...
News24


Tweets about this

flipsville

Ms Galahad RT @travisakers: NEW: The LA Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the remainder of the NBA season in protest of the shooting of Jacob… 2 seconds ago

stevebrooksins

Steve Brooks RT @ShamsCharania: Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James… 2 seconds ago

Nomiblocksjerks

Naomi #Biden2020 #BidenHarris2020 #khive RT @CNN: August 26 was a historic day for professional sports in the US, with athletes banding together to stand against racial injustice a… 11 seconds ago

KarrieFleetwood

Karrie⭐⭐⭐🇺🇸 Text Trump To 88022 #MAGA #KAG2020 RT @ltlgcoach: The inmates are running the asylum! Incredible how democrats ruin things! The NBA playoffs are on the brink after an 'ugly… 11 seconds ago

ShannonRonald1

Shannon & Ronald1 RT @KTLA: Fate of NBA playoffs unknown after Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott rest of season https://t.co/dq0FAfsZNv 13 seconds ago

NightEvE_

EvA RT @charliekirk11: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Great! No one wants to watch these millionaire morons tell… 21 seconds ago

Barnes74166518

Barnes RT @catturd2: YES! WINNING! Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott season in wake of Jacob Blake shooting https://t.co/XYamrQQf9x 24 seconds ago