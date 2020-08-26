Global  
 

‘America’s Got Talent': Comedian Usama Siddiquee Calls Heidi Klum a ‘Tramp’, Gets About the Response You’d Expect (Video)“America’s Got Talent” contestant Usama Siddiquee took a big swing with his set for Tuesday’s live show, opting for jokes about racial profiling and anti-feminism that didn’t seem to impress the judges very much.

Siddiquee started out his set by joking about his name catching TSA’s attention at the airport, which seemed to amuse judge Howie Mandel, but Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara were less convinced. His shift to material using anti-feminism as a punchline did not help in winning them over.

By the time Siddiquee was repeatedly calling Klum a “tramp” for the last joke in his set, his fate with the judges seemed sealed.

*Also Read:* Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Lifts NBC to Top Tuesday's RNC Hour - and Primetime

“I was just sitting beside these two,” Mandel said, “and I don’t know if they were giving you … the response you were expecting.”

“I was laughing and then for a second I thought, ‘Should I feel guilty that I’m laughing?'” said Vergara, who praised Siddiquee’s on-stage energy and suggested that he might be better suited to working on a TV sitcom. “Your material, it was kind of risky tonight, though.”

Klum had little to say beyond the nonplussed expression she wore throughout Siddiquee’s set. “Being called a ‘tramp’ probably was my least uncomfortable part of the whole thing,” she said simply. “But that’s just me. Let’s see what America thinks.”

