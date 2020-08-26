Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Lifts NBC to Top Tuesday’s RNC Hour – and Primetime Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Step aside, RNC: “AGT” is in town. NBC topped Tuesday’s primetime outright, though that was thanks more to “America’s Got Talent” than the Republican National Convention.



That said, thanks to that talent competition lead-in, NBC drew the most total viewers in the following hour, when the RNC received national coverage from CBS, NBC and ABC.



Due to the nature of live TV programming, the below Nielsen numbers should be considered very preliminary for those networks at 10 o’clock. This batch of data is not yet adjusted for time zones. We will receive ratings figures for the cable news channels this afternoon.



*Also Read:* RNC Naturalization Ceremony Sparks Uproar: 'This Ceremony Is Not About Worshiping a President'



NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.6 million viewers. NBC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.



ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.4 million.



For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. ABC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.



*Also Read:* Nielsen Names Scott Brown Head of Audience Measurement



CBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.5 million viewers, Fox was fifth with 1.14 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.12 million.



For CBS, following a repeat, “Love Island” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. CBS News’ convention coverage at 10 received a 0.2/1 and 1.3 million viewers.



Fox aired all reruns last night.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 339,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 346,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 332,000 viewers.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump 'Shameless' for RNC Speech on Online Bullying



RNC Speaker Removed After Retweeting, Recommending Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory



'Fox & Friends' Shouting Match Between Tammy Bruce, Donna Brazile Over RNC Cut Short: 'That's Not Going Well' Step aside, RNC: “AGT” is in town. NBC topped Tuesday’s primetime outright, though that was thanks more to “America’s Got Talent” than the Republican National Convention.That said, thanks to that talent competition lead-in, NBC drew the most total viewers in the following hour, when the RNC received national coverage from CBS, NBC and ABC.Due to the nature of live TV programming, the below Nielsen numbers should be considered very preliminary for those networks at 10 o’clock. This batch of data is not yet adjusted for time zones. We will receive ratings figures for the cable news channels this afternoon.*Also Read:* RNC Naturalization Ceremony Sparks Uproar: 'This Ceremony Is Not About Worshiping a President'NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.5 million, according to preliminary numbers. “America’s Got Talent” from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.7/5 and 5.6 million viewers. NBC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 2.4 million viewers.ABC and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.4/2. ABC was third in total viewers with 2 million, Univision was fourth with 1.4 million.For ABC, following reruns, “What Would You Do?” at 9 p.m. had a 0.4/2 and 2.1 million viewers. ABC News’ RNC coverage at 10 p.m. got a 0.3/2 and 1.7 million viewers.*Also Read:* Nielsen Names Scott Brown Head of Audience MeasurementCBS, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. CBS was second in total viewers with 2.5 million viewers, Fox was fifth with 1.14 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.12 million.For CBS, following a repeat, “Love Island” at 9 p.m. had a 0.3/2 and 1.6 million viewers. CBS News’ convention coverage at 10 received a 0.2/1 and 1.3 million viewers.Fox aired all reruns last night.The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 339,000. “Dead Pixels” at 8 p.m. had a 0.1/1 and 346,000 viewers. At 9 p.m., “Tell Me a Story” got a 0.1/0 and 332,000 viewers.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump 'Shameless' for RNC Speech on Online BullyingRNC Speaker Removed After Retweeting, Recommending Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theory'Fox & Friends' Shouting Match Between Tammy Bruce, Donna Brazile Over RNC Cut Short: 'That's Not Going Well' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Billboard News - Published 22 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Annie Jones Delivers Impressive Performance of Lady Gaga's 'Rain on Me' on 'America's Got Talent' | Billboard News 01:09 Annie Jones seemed undaunted and ready to let it rip on Tuesday night's (Aug. 25) 'American's Got Talent,' where she put her own sassy spin on the smash Lady Gaga/Ariana Grande single "Rain on Me," switching up the arrangement to make it her own. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kelly Clarkson To Step In For Simon Cowell On "America's Got Talent"



Simon Cowell will not be able to appear on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes of "America's Got Talent". Cowell suffered a serious back injury on Sunday when he fell off an electric bike. The reality.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

