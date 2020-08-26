Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online Bullying

The Wrap Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online BullyingJoe Scarborough criticized Melania Trump’s speech from Tuesday night’s Republican National Convention, telling “Morning Joe” viewers that the first lady’s crusade against online bullying was “shameless” if it wasn’t directed at her husband, President Donald Trump.

“Melania actually criticizing people who were mean on social media and gossipers. Of course, never heard her criticize her own husband when he said that Mika was ‘bleeding badly from a facelift’ or when I was a ‘murderer,'” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning’s show.

The president has tweeted about the “Morning Joe” hosts in the past, calling Mika Brzezinski “crazy” and claiming he’d seen her after an elective cosmetic procedure, then calling her husband, Scarborough, a “murderer” because an aide died in his congressional office years ago. The aide’s own husband implored Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets on the topic.

*Also Read:* Fox News' Chris Wallace: RNC Is Now a 'Trump Convention,' Not a Republican Convention (Video)

Scarborough went on, “I guess she’s fine with Donald Trump savaging other people every day, causing immeasurable pain, being the most extraordinarily hateful, malevolent force in American politics on a personal level and his constant daily attacks, but she’s going to stand up and lecture about gossip? She is inside the house and going to lecture about gossip? And she’s going to lecture about the meanness of social media?”

“I mean, seriously, talk about being shameless. Absolutely shameless,” he concluded.

Watch the “Morning Joe’ segment here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Morning Joe' Hosts Say US Postmaster General DeJoy Is Part of USPS 'Conspiracy' to Stop Mail-In Voting (Video)

'Morning Joe' Hosts Knock Trump for Contributing 'Not Once, but Twice' to Previous Kamala Harris Campaigns (Video)

'Morning Joe' Hosts Shred Trump for Bragging About Acing Cognitive Exam For People With Alzheimer's (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Melania pushes for unity amid racial tensions

Melania pushes for unity amid racial tensions 01:42

 Reflecting on protests over racial injustice in the United States, first lady Melania Trump in her address at the RNC on Tuesday called on Americans to "take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

VP Pence makes speech at Fort McHenry [Video]

VP Pence makes speech at Fort McHenry

VP Pence makes speech at Fort McHenry

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:31Published
US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Mike Pence Thinks You Won't Be Safe In Joe Biden's America [Video]

Mike Pence Thinks You Won't Be Safe In Joe Biden's America

In his speech to the Republican National Convention, Mike Pence said that Joe Biden's siding with anti-racism protestors and calls to defund the police will lead to citizens being unsafe in America.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Scarborough Rips ‘Absolutely Shameless’ Melania Trump: No Mention of Mika’s Bleeding Face, or ‘When I Was a Murderer?’

 MSNBC host Joe Scarborough lit into First Lady Melania Trump’s RNC speech, calling her “absolutely shameless” for “lecturing” about social media while...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

PKFLRDA

PK Misra 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' https://t.co/dCioKQSUM8 via @Yahoo -… https://t.co/QakVbEnge4 11 minutes ago

GregoryMaul

Gregg Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online Bullying https://t.co/DfAH3LLGUH via… https://t.co/ySnQSqPAoL 32 minutes ago

gorgah2

Hank Gorga 🇺🇸🗽🥃😎 🇺🇸MAGA🗽🇺🇸🥃R.E.D. 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' https://t.co/lkHHcudQqu via @Yahoo Joe… https://t.co/kx69F95Qr7 53 minutes ago

Sue92153850

Sue Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online Bullying https://t.co/xA4qKRaXf6 via @Yahoo 53 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' https://t.co/bSJlHXVJQo via @Yahoo 1 hour ago

WillRol16

Will 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' #SmartNews https://t.co/pQrrrPbgdl 2 hours ago

ELMO38459210

ELMO 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' https://t.co/OdQznjVKkE via @Yahoo Thi… https://t.co/0jaxrOoyDa 2 hours ago

PamelaJacobson2

Peewee 🌊 #SheWon #HillaryWarnedUs #InPlainSight RT @tsimmonshvac: 'Morning Joe' Host Gets Personal, Calls Melania Trump 'Absolutely Shameless' https://t.co/QdUM5sfw1w via @Yahoo 2 hours ago