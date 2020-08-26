Joe Scarborough Calls Melania Trump ‘Shameless’ for RNC Speech on Online Bullying Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Joe Scarborough criticized Melania Trump’s speech from Tuesday night’s Republican National Convention, telling “Morning Joe” viewers that the first lady’s crusade against online bullying was “shameless” if it wasn’t directed at her husband, President Donald Trump.



“Melania actually criticizing people who were mean on social media and gossipers. Of course, never heard her criticize her own husband when he said that Mika was ‘bleeding badly from a facelift’ or when I was a ‘murderer,'” Scarborough said on Wednesday morning’s show.



The president has tweeted about the “Morning Joe” hosts in the past, calling Mika Brzezinski “crazy” and claiming he’d seen her after an elective cosmetic procedure, then calling her husband, Scarborough, a “murderer” because an aide died in his congressional office years ago. The aide’s own husband implored Twitter to delete Trump’s tweets on the topic.



*Also Read:* Fox News' Chris Wallace: RNC Is Now a 'Trump Convention,' Not a Republican Convention (Video)



Scarborough went on, “I guess she’s fine with Donald Trump savaging other people every day, causing immeasurable pain, being the most extraordinarily hateful, malevolent force in American politics on a personal level and his constant daily attacks, but she’s going to stand up and lecture about gossip? She is inside the house and going to lecture about gossip? And she’s going to lecture about the meanness of social media?”



“I mean, seriously, talk about being shameless. Absolutely shameless,” he concluded.



Watch the “Morning Joe’ segment here.



