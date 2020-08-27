Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura collides with coronavirus pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joins CBSN to discuss the impact Hurricane Laura will have on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the hard-hit states of Louisiana and Texas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: How COVID-19 Is Affecting Texas Disaster Relief Groups

How COVID-19 Is Affecting Texas Disaster Relief Groups 02:07

 Texas disaster relief groups are having to respond to the upcoming Hurricane Laura while also following COVID-19 protocols.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana [Video]

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

[NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:20Published

Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, damages homes

 Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast with ferocious wind and torrential rain as the Category 4 storm roared ashore Thursday in Louisiana near the Texas border...
USATODAY.com

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Governor: "Texans are in danger" despite minimal storm surge

 Abbott cautiously expressed optimism that no deaths had yet been reported from the hurricane in his state.
CBS News

Hurricane Laura in Pictures

 Photographers are on the ground in Texas and Louisiana documenting the damage from the storm.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

WBZ News Update For August 26 [Video]

WBZ News Update For August 26

Hurricane Laura; Brockton Soldier Update; Biogen Conference Coronavirus Cluster; BC Move-In; 7-Day Forecast

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:51Published
CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m. [Video]

CBS4 News at 11:00 p.m.

President Trump sat down with officials in Florida to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and approaching hurricane. This and more from CBS' Skyler Henry.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:59Published
Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians To Prepare For Hurricane Season During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians To Prepare For Hurricane Season During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Wolf administration is urging Pennsylvanians to prepare for hurricane season in case a storm impacts the state during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’ More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,...
WorldNews Also reported by •RTTNewsOilPrice.comDeutsche WelleUSATODAY.com

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4 Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday...
Terra Daily Also reported by •The VergeNewsmaxCBS NewsMediaiteUSATODAY.com

Laura Slams Gulf Coast As Category 4 Hurricane

 Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday morning, as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane and has now weakened to a...
cbs4.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmaxMediaite

Tweets about this