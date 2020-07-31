Pelosi, set to discuss COVID bill with Meadows, signals deal remains far off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches app for online training of NCC cadets



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile application to assist in online training of NCC cadets. The app called 'DGNCC' aims at providing NCC cadets all training materials. Training materials include syllabus, training videos, frequently asked questions. "NCC cadets will get access to a lot of information from the app. I congratulate NCC DG & all cadets on launch of this app," Singh said. The Defence Minister praised the work of NCC cadets during pandemic. NCC DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, Defence Secy Ajay Kumar were also present. "Cadets will get the syllabus, training videos in the app. Cadets can reach out to relevant people in case of query," Chopra said. After the launch, Rajnath Singh said on Twitter that this app would be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed due to restrictions on direct physical interactions in view of Covid-19. "The NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation. I interacted with the NCC cadets during the launch of the app and also answered their questions. I wish them success and a bright future," he added.

