Minnesota National Guard deployed to Minneapolis amid unrest

FOXNews.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in response to civil unrest, including looting, following what authorities described as misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Gov. Walz Deploys National Guard To Minneapolis

Gov. Walz Deploys National Guard To Minneapolis 10:32

 Gov. Tim Walz talks to the media about the unrest in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night, which has led him to institute a peacetime emergency and deploy the Minnesota National Guard ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020

Minneapolis protests: New unrest erupts three months after George Floyd killing over false police shooting report, as National Guard helps enact curfew

 'It's time to heal. We must rebuild and recover,' Minnesota governor Tim Walz tells city's residents
Independent


