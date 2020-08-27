Minnesota National Guard deployed to Minneapolis amid unrest
Thursday, 27 August 2020 () Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis in response to civil unrest, including looting, following what authorities described as misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.
Gov. Tim Walz talks to the media about the unrest in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday night, which has led him to institute a peacetime emergency and deploy the Minnesota National Guard ().WCCO 4 News - August 26, 2020
Wisconsin's governor called out the National Guard on Monday, and police in the city of Kenosha skirmished with protesters during a second night of unrest over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake...