Pence Replaced as Commencement Speaker at Milwaukee College Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Vice President Mike Pence will no longer deliver a commencement speech for a private Milwaukee college this weekend in the wake of a police involved shooting of a Black man in nearby Kenosha, Wisconsin, Politico reports. Citing unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake... 👓 View full article

