You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tucker Carlson Goes After Former Pres. Obama for His Eulogy at John Lewis’ Funeral Calling Him a ‘Greasy Politician’



Fox News host Tucker Carlson spent part of his show going after former President Obama for his eulogy at late Congressman John Lewis’ funeral. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:04 Published on July 31, 2020 Tucker Carlson Takes Break After Racist Writer Exposed



The Fox News host announced he is going on a vacation after Blake Neff, a top writer on his show, was exposed for his racist and sexist comments online. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:29 Published on July 14, 2020 Tucker Carlson Loses Top Writer



The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been fired. For years Blake Neff used a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28 Published on July 11, 2020

Tweets about this